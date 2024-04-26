The world’s largest 3D printer prints a house in 80 hours

The University of Maine has just unveiled the world’s largest polymer 3D printer. The new device, called Factory of the Future 1.0 (FoF 1.0), can print objects measuring 29 meters long, 9.7 meters wide, and 5.5 meters high. The 3D printer is relatively fast, using 227 kg of material per hour.

It can dynamically switch between printing techniques when performing complex work. Due to the variety of techniques, the printer is suitable for a number of industries, including housing and infrastructure construction, as well as military needs. Most of the materials it works with are recyclable. The structures it creates can be disassembled and the materials reused if necessary.

First of all, the technology is suitable for the rapid construction of affordable housing. The printer’s specifications indicate that it can be used to make a small one-story house in about 80 hours.

The University of Maine researchers have received funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Energy. The government agencies want to recoup their investment, so the printer will likely also be used to create lightweight, rapidly deployable ships such as submarines and other maritime vehicles. Senator Susan Collins called the printer «invaluable to our national security».

There is another large printer on the university campus that was the previous world’s largest 3D printer. It has already been used to make a 56-square-meter house out of wood fiber and bioresins. The new printer is four times larger. If necessary, both devices can work on the same projects, speeding up their execution.

The University of Maine will soon begin construction on a new research lab called the «Green Engineering and Materials» (GEM) Factory, where both printers will operate. The university says it is considering building an even larger printer.

