«This is Ancient Rome, bro»: another rapper was involved in the promo of «Gladiator II» after the scandal with Jay-Z

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

At this time trailer «Gladiator 2» with Jay-Z music has collected almost 300 thousand dislikes. Despite this, the film’s advertising also involved rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The advertising campaign for «Gladiator II» seems to be trying to combine ancient history with modern pop culture to attract younger viewers. However, fans of the genre are not too happy about this. The trailer of the film has caused controversy about the possibility of combining rap with a historical narrative and even about the authenticity of the film itself.

Megan Thee Stallion has recorded a brand new version of “We Will Rock You” for a ‘GLADIATOR II’ themed Pepsi and NFL ad. The ad will also feature Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Derrick Henry and Justin Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/z68rpcvmEe — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 5, 2024

Despite the fact that critics and audiences in general continue to support the film,

the decision to use the Queen song We Will Rock You by Megan Thee Stallion also caused a negative reaction:

«Bro, this is ancient Rome, not Los Angeles» «Why the hell did a movie about ancient Rome get this kind of marketing?»

Some also recalled a famous music video that combines the song Queen by contemporary artists with ancient Rome.

However, fans of Megan Thee Stallion seem to be delighted. However, this may not be enough to sustain the movie: as one of them says, «I don’t care ha «Gladiator», but Megan is cool». The film «Gladiator II» by Ridley Scott and screenwriter David Scarpa will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on November 14, 2024.

Source: FandomWire

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.