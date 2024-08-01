To protect against counterfeiting: service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will issue driver’s licenses and certificates with a QR code

As of today, the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have started issue new driver’s licenses and vehicle registration certificates with additional protection against counterfeiting.

According to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine №1358 documents received new security features:

QR code in the lower right corner

Marking element of three letters and six digits

The QR code will link to the relevant electronic service posted on the official website of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and will allow you to check the information entered into the certificate form and confirm its validity.

Old driver’s licenses and registration certificates will be valid until the end of their validity period, but they can be replaced with new ones earlier if desired.

Currently, the use of counterfeit driver’s licenses in Ukraine is punishable by a fine of 50 tax-free minimum incomes or arrest for up to six months or restraint of liberty for up to two years — according topart 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.