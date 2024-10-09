To see everything: Silent Hill 2 remake modders removed fog and added sunny weather

Silent Hill 2 remake hasn’t cooled down yet after release and the mods have already done some strange things to the game.

The Silent Hill series is known for its constant fog, but some of the most interesting mods on NexusMods completely remove the fog, turning the game into a completely different experience.

For example, FrancisLouis created the mod Silent Hill 2 HD Collection, which is a humorous allusion to the publication in which deleted a significant part of the characteristic fog.

The same moderator went even further and made Sunny Hills. This mod bathes the game in sunlight with an additional option to remove fog.

There is also a mod NorskPLwhich replaces the protagonist James Sunderland with a model from the 2001 game.

However, for a truly retro feel, it’s worth looking at the performance configuration from MAK Moderator which acts as a demo to recreate PS2-era graphics.

But, apparently, in the wittiest fashion is the replacement of James Sunderland’s model with Leon Kennedy from the horror remake Resident Evil 4.

Silent Hill 2 Remake was released last week and received high critical acclaim. You can read more about the game in our review.

Source: Eurogamer