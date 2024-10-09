News Games 10-09-2024 at 18:26 comment views icon

To see everything: Silent Hill 2 remake modders removed fog and added sunny weather

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png

Ihor Panchenko

News writer

Silent Hill 2 remake hasn’t cooled down yet after release and the mods have already done some strange things to the game.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

The Silent Hill series is known for its constant fog, but some of the most interesting mods on NexusMods completely remove the fog, turning the game into a completely different experience.

For example, FrancisLouis created the mod Silent Hill 2 HD Collection, which is a humorous allusion to the publication in which deleted a significant part of the characteristic fog.

Щоб усе роздивитися: модери ремейку Silent Hill 2 прибрали туман й додали сонячну погоду

The same moderator went even further and made Sunny Hills. This mod bathes the game in sunlight with an additional option to remove fog.

Щоб усе роздивитися: модери ремейку Silent Hill 2 прибрали туман й додали сонячну погоду
Warm and not creepy atmosphere / Sunny Hills

There is also a mod NorskPLwhich replaces the protagonist James Sunderland with a model from the 2001 game.

Щоб усе роздивитися: модери ремейку Silent Hill 2 прибрали туман й додали сонячну погоду
Classic James / NorskPL

However, for a truly retro feel, it’s worth looking at the performance configuration from MAK Moderator which acts as a demo to recreate PS2-era graphics.

Щоб усе роздивитися: модери ремейку Silent Hill 2 прибрали туман й додали сонячну погоду

But, apparently, in the wittiest fashion is the replacement of James Sunderland’s model with Leon Kennedy from the horror remake Resident Evil 4.

Щоб усе роздивитися: модери ремейку Silent Hill 2 прибрали туман й додали сонячну погоду

Silent Hill 2 Remake was released last week and received high critical acclaim. You can read more about the game in our review.

Source: Eurogamer

Що думаєте про цю статтю?
Голосів:
Файно є
Файно є
Йой, най буде!
Йой, най буде!
Трясця!
Трясця!
Ну такої...
Ну такої...
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send