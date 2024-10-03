Traditional internal combustion engines still dominate: 63% of the new car market in Ukraine

Cars with traditional internal combustion engines still account for almost two-thirds of the new passenger car market. They account for 63% of the total number of new registered vehicles. Compared to September 2023, this figure decreased by 5 percentage points. Last year, they held 68% of the market.
Cars with gasoline internal combustion engines remain the most popular among Ukrainians. They accounted for 37% of September sales of new cars. This is 9 percentage points less than in September 2023. At the same time, the market share of diesel cars increased from 22% to 26%.
The share of hybrids also increased significantly – from 17.4% to 21.5%. The electric vehicle segment also gained some ground, from 14% to 15%. As in the previous year, cars with LPG accounted for less than 1% of new car sales.
The most popular new cars by engine type:
- Gasoline cars – MAZDA CX5;
- Diesel cars – RENAULT Duster;
- Hybrid cars – Toyota RAV-4;
- Electric cars – ZEEKR 001;
- The car with LPG is a HYUNDAI Tucson.
Source: Ukravtoprom
