Trailer for Arcane — the second and last season of Netflix animated series based on the game League of Legends

After short teasers, Netflix has finally released the full trailer of the second season animated series Arcane. According to Netflix, the latest chapter of the League of Legends game adaptation shows the «horrific escalation of the» between the cities of Piltover and Zaun — and the sisters Vee and Jinx.

Just because this is the last season doesn’t mean we won’t see any more League of Legends adaptations. In a League Dev update released on Tuesday, the Arcane team says that this is only «the first of many stories in Ranterra that they will tell».

«Arcane — is just the beginning of our great story and partnership with the wonderful animation studio Fortiche. From the moment we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means that the story of Arcane comes to an end with this second season»,” says series producer Christian Linke.

The Arcane team is currently working on new projects in both television and film, and says that new information about this will come by the end of this year. The second season of Arcane»still doesn’t have an exact release date, but Netflix says it will appear in November 2024.

The League of Legends adaptation debuted on Netflix in 2021 in collaboration with developer Riot Games. It received several awards and even became the first streaming series to win Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. The first season tells the story of League champions Jinx and Vee — two sisters torn apart by class conflict.

