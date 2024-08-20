Trailer for Commandos: Origins — the legendary tactical game returns this year

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Kalypso Media has released a gameplay trailer for Commandos: Origins for Gamescom 2024. The legendary series of isometric tactical games will be continued this year.

The trailer shows the gameplay of the latest alpha version of the game. The final game may differ, but the game seems to be finished and its release is coming soon…

In Commandos: Origins, the user will play as Jack O’Hara («Green Beret») and Francis T. Woolridge (sniper). Players will guide the characters through real places of the Second World War. They will face exciting challenges in various unexpected places. They will infiltrate enemy bases in the icy Arctic, board a German submarine at night, and travel through the hot sands of the African desert.

During the Second World War, the original characters of the franchise come together to create the famous Commandos group. The first game in the series Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines was released in 1998 and was followed by Commandos: Beyond the Call of Duty in 1999. The second and third games were released in 2003 and 2006, and their HD remasters were released in 2022.

Commandos: Origins promises an interesting story with more than 10 missions filled with challenging experiences. The game world will be detailed and diverse so that players can try out different strategies. You can sneak, crawl, drive vehicles, complete missions covertly or in fierce combat. The game is due to be released in 2024, but there is no exact date yet.

