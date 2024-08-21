Trailer for the animated series Secret Level — God of War, Outer Worlds and 13 more games and a possible surprise cameo

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

As part of Gamescom 2024, Amazon Prime Video presented an animated anthology series Secret Level. Each episode will be dedicated to a separate video game. The teaser trailer of the series is a cut of scenes from many episodes in which you can recognize familiar characters and worlds.

«The Secret Level» was created by Blur Studio, the authors of another anthology, «Love, Death and Robots», headed by the creator of the latter, director Tim Miller. In fact, the same idea was used for the world of games. Miller and Dave Wilson became the directors and executive producers of «Secret Level». Fifteen episodes of the first season will feature such games:

God of War

Sifu

Warhammer 40K

Unreal Tournament

New World: Aeternum

Dungeons & Dragons

The Outer Worlds

Pac-Man

Honor of Kings

Armored Core

Mega Man

Exodus

Spelunky

Crossfire

Concord

As GamesRadar’s Eli Jones noticed, the official X Armored Core Twitter account has a post dedicated to «Secret Level» and the game. It contains an alleged still from the series with… Keanu Reeves (similar stills are also in the trailer).

A new ARMORED CORE saga awaits. Just one of fifteen epic stories from Secret Level, the new revolutionary gaming anthology series coming December 10 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/SHm80ZWqwC — ARMORED CORE (@armoredcore) August 20, 2024

There is no information about his participation, but it could be an application for a cameo in the series. Or just someone very similar. «Secret Level» will be released on December 10.

Sources: Amazon, GamesRadar

