Trailer The Office — an adaptation of the hit sitcom with a female version of Michael Scott

The «Office» series is back, but in an updated form.

We’re talking about the Australian adaptation (and not the American reboot, which is still under development) of the classic British mockumentary comedy series A mockumentary is a type of film or television show in which fictional events are presented in a documentary style to create parody. by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

The new «Office» will be released on Prime Video with access in 240 countries starting October 18. The first trailer is now available to watch, featuring the all-new cast. The role of the eccentric but charismatic boss is played by a woman Hannah Howard, played by Australian comedian Felicity Ward.

The story takes place in the office of the Sydney-based packaging company Flinley Craddick, where the boss tries to win over her employees with her natural charisma, «girl-boss» attitude, and visionary leadership.

Julie De Fina and Jackie van Beek wrote the script for Australian «Office», and the duo also served as executive producers. The series is a co-production of BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, Bunya Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, and is based on the original BBC Studios — the one that formed the basis of the later and better known American series starring Michael Scott

