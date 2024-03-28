Twitch bans broadcasting gameplay on breasts and buttocks

Twitch has updated its community guidelines and banned the focus on breasts and buttocks. According to the update, starting March 29, «content that focuses on intimate body parts for a long period of time will not be allowed».

The move is a targeted response to a new trend on Twitch where streamers project gameplay onto certain parts of their bodies, such as their breasts or buttocks, using them as a kind of green screen.

This trend was popularized by Morgpie, a streamer known for pushing the boundaries of Twitch’s policy. Earlier this month, she streamed herself playing Fortnite, with the gameplay projected onto her buttocks.

I’ve officially seen it all 💀pic.twitter.com/gZ96jSa3hD — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 16, 2024

During another broadcast, she was wearing a green shirt with cutouts, so the viewer could only see her head and chest. Other streamers took advantage of the new metaprojection of gameplay on different parts of the body. But after the rules are updated, such activities will be prohibited.

This is not the first attempt by Twitch to regulate the excessive sexualization of streams. In December, Twitch relaxed the rules and allowed «to intentionally highlight breasts, buttocks, or pelvic area of» if the video is labeled with a special warning to warn viewers. There were also some other relaxations regarding sexual content on streams. However, a few days later, the company revoked these relaxations as streamers began to abuse them. Then, in January, Twitch updated its regulations again to ban implicit nudity after creators including Morgpie broadcast themselves from an angle that suggested they were not dressed.

Source: The Verge