Ukr.net stops working in Ukraine

On the morning of March 7, one of the most popular Ukrainian websites, Ukr.net, stopped working. When I tried to access it, I got a message that «No connection to the site».

The reasons are still unknown, and representatives of the website have not yet commented on the situation. As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Ukr.net has not yet resumed operations.

UPD: official commentary published on the ukr.net TG channel:

UKR.NET domain was disabled by domain name registrar for unknown reasons Tonight, at 01:35, the domain name registrar Network Solutions suddenly and without any warning blocked the ukr.net domain. As a result, the UKR.NET news feed and @UKR.NET email became unavailable to Internet users. The problem could not be resolved through the registrar’s support service. We hope that we will be able to get more information and find out the reasons and circumstances of the blocking when the office of the American registrar opens for business. We have also asked Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova for help. “We are sorry that millions of Ukrainian users who read news on UKR.NET and use @UKR.NET mail every day are unable to do so now. We are doing our best to recover. Many caring people are helping us with this. We are confident that these difficulties are temporary, and soon the @UKR.NET mail and the news feed on the UKR.NET portal will be back online.

UPD2: The site has begun to recover from the outage – it looks like the domain has been restored, but it will take some time to update the DNS server database.

So, some users have the site back up and running, while others are still not.