Ukraine’s energy sector under massive Russian attack — Kharkiv was hit by at 10 strikes, there are damages in Odesa, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia regions

The invaders attacked Ukraine with cruise and ballistic missiles of various types, as well as attack UAVs.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, air defense forces shot down 21 Russian drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipro regions. In Odesa region, drone debris caused a fire at an energy facility.

«Unfortunately, there were some hits, but they occurred in open territory. The enemy attacked energy facilities during the drone wave. Taking yesterday’s incident in Odesa region as an example, I would like to note that the enemy uses double-strike tactics and attacks where restoration work is being prepared», — said Head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command «South» Natalia Humeniuk

An energy infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia district was reportedly damaged by guided missiles. At least 10 strikes inflicted in Kharkiv and the region, there are problems with electricity supply in the city, the UIA reported.

In the Ministry of Energy added The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Russians also attacked energy infrastructure in Lviv and Kyiv regions. According to Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, a critical infrastructure facility in the region was hit and a fire broke out.

«At night, enemy cruise missiles of various classes and UAVs attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region. These are a gas distribution infrastructure facility in Stryi district and an electricity substation in Chervonohrad district. Fires broke out. They were quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties or injuries», — wrote at the Lviv Regional Military Academy.

DTEK reported that two thermal power plants were shelled, but did not name them — with serious damage to equipment. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK’s TPPs have been shelled about 170 times.

According to data According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 37 of the 40 UAVs launched were destroyed, and data on missiles are being clarified.

To recap, on the night of March 22, Russia carried out the most massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, among other things by hitting the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant— at the same time, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was on the verge of blackout. Kharkiv’s energy facilities were also damaged, leaving 700,000 customers without electricity/