Ukraine’s largest uranium producer goes bankrupt, while the Energy Ministry ignores the problem

On March 20, the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovs’k Region held a hearing on declaring the state-owned enterprise «Vostochny Ore Mining and Processing Plant» bankrupt. This is evidenced by data from the register of court decisions.

«Eastern Mining and Processing Plant» — is a Ukrainian state-owned enterprise that is one of 28 uranium mining centers in the world, among which it is in the top ten and controls 2% of global production. At the same time, it is the largest in Europe. It is also the only enterprise in Ukraine that extracts natural uranium ore and produces uranium oxide concentrate. Currently «Vostochny Mining and Processing Plant» provides up to 40% of the uranium needs of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak appealed to the Prime Minister of Ukraine to take measures to prevent the bankruptcy of this strategic enterprise. However, the response to the appeal came not from the Prime Minister or the Minister of Energy, but from the Deputy Minister, who omitted the risk of bankruptcy «of the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant».

Source: Yaroslav Zheleznyak