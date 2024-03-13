Ukraine will mass-produce combat and cargo ground drones — Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote in FacebookThe company has announced that Ukraine will start mass production of ground drones (robotic platforms) for various purposes. According to Fedorov, the Brave1 platform has already tested more than 50 models at the test site.

These include kamikaze drones, weapon turrets, mine and demining drones, as well as platforms for cargo delivery and rescue of the wounded. The goal of production and deployment is to minimize the human presence on the battlefield.

«The robots have successfully proved themselves at the training ground, in a few months they will be on the battlefield — hundreds of different platforms will be purchased through UNITED24. We continue to develop innovations so that the Defense Forces can purchase them», — the Minister writes.

According to Fedorov, ground robots will be able to change the situation at the front in the same way that aerial drones have already done. He called them an asymmetric response to the Russian occupiers’ superiority in numbers.

«More than 140 robotic systems are registered on the Brave1 platform, 96 of them have passed defense expertise, and 14 developments have been codified according to NATO standards. Some of these robots are already operating at the front, such as the «ShaBla» turret.

The efforts of the Brave1 platform are aimed at mass production of ground drones. According to Fedorov, ground drones will repeat the path that UAVs have recently taken.