Ukrainian judges will have the right to use artificial intelligence in their work

The new version of the Code of Judicial Ethics will allow Ukrainian judges to use artificial intelligence technologies in their professional activities, but with restrictions.

The Ukrainian judicial system is preparing for a technological breakthrough. Judges will soon be able to use artificial intelligence in their work. This opportunity will be made possible by the new version of the Code of Judicial Ethics, which was presented on September 9.

Article 16 of the updated Code defines the conditions for the use of artificial intelligence technologies by judges. The document allows the use of AI if it does not affect the independence and impartiality of the judge, does not affect the evaluation of evidence, and does not interfere with the decision-making process.

Judges will be able to use AI to prepare court decisions, search for relevant case law, and analyze the necessary information.

The Council of Judges of Ukraine will consider amendments to the Code of Judicial Ethics at a meeting on September 12.

Source: Judicial and legal newspaper