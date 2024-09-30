Ukrainian science fiction film «U Are the Universe» wins top award at Strasbourg Film Festival, release date announced

The fantastic film U Are the Universe by Ukrainian director Pavlo Ostrikov won the main award at the French science fiction festival.

The film U Are the Universe has won the Golden Octopus award at the European Fantastic Film Festival in Strasbourg, France. According to the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the agency congratulates the film’s authors on behalf of the state.

The film also received the Silver Melies award. This distinction opens up the possibility for the film to win the prestigious European genre film award Golden Melies.

U Are the Universe tells the story of survival and love in space against the backdrop of a global catastrophe that has befallen the Earth. The film is Pavlo Ostrikov’s feature debut. The main role in the film is played by actor Volodymyr Kravchuk, who is currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His companion, the robot Maksym, is voiced by Leonid Popadko, who is also currently a military man.

The film’s scenery, including the ship’s five residential modules, was created in the pavilions of the State Enterprise «National Cinematheque of Ukraine». The robot’s animatronics could move independently in the frame. U Are the Universe made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and will be released in Ukraine in spring 2025.

Sources: State Film Agency, Public