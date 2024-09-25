Ukrainian trailer «Azrael» — new survivor with Samara Weaving, hunted by a religious community

Kinomania presented the official Ukrainian trailer for «Azrael», which will be released on November 7, 2024.

The film is directed by — E.L. Katz («The ABCs of Death 2», «Ghosts of Blye Manor»). Samara Weaving, star of «The Hide and Seek» and «Scream 6», plays the title role.

Trailer

The film is set in a world where silence has become the law of survival. A young woman escapes from the captivity of a religious community led by a fanatical leader. The fugitive is pursued to sacrifice and appease an ancient evil. Despite the threat of imminent death, the girl refuses to give up. Her desperate struggle for life turns into a confrontation between the forces of light and darkness, where she finds herself in the middle of the conflict.

Vivian said, that filming «Azrael» was the most difficult for her in her career.

«Emotionally, I was preparing very intensively. We realized that it would be hard and stressful, but we tried to make the process fun and not take it too seriously,» the actress shared.

The movie also stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett («Candyman»), Victoria Carmen Sonn («In the Blood») and Vincent Willestrand («The Unknown Soldier»).

«Azrael: The World of Silence» continues the trend of horror games where silence plays a key role, following the franchises «A quiet place» and «Bird box».