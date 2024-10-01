Ukrainian trailer «The Black Canary» — spy action movie with Kate Beckinsale in theaters on October 17

Green Light Films has shown the Ukrainian trailer of the new spy action film «The Black Canary». The film will be released in our cinemas in a few weeks.

The plot of the film revolves around spy Avery Graves, who works for British intelligence. When terrorists kidnap her husband, the heroine faces a difficult choice: betray her country by passing secret information to the criminals, or lose her loved one.

Kate Beckinsale, known for her roles in the «Another World» franchise, «Pearl Harbor» and «Van Helsing» films, embodies the character of the protagonist.

Other famous actors also starred in the movie. Rupert Friend, who played in the films «Pride and Prejudice» and «The Death of Stalin», played one of the key roles. Ray Stevenson, known to viewers from the films «Thor» and «Divergent», and the TV series «Vikings», also joined the cast. Saffron Burrows, who has appeared in «Deep Blue Sea» and the TV series «You», and Ben Miles, known for his roles in «Napoleon» and the series «Crown», completed the star cast.

The action scenes are directed by Pierre Morel. He gained fame for his work on «District 13», «Hostage» with Liam Neeson and «Mint» with Jennifer Gardner.

Ukrainian audiences will be able to see «The Black Canary» in theaters on October 17.