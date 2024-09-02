«Ukrposhta» canceled cash on delivery for parcels from individual entrepreneurs

On August 30, «Ukrposhta» stopped accepting cash on delivery parcels sent by individual entrepreneurs.

Services accepted for fulfillment before this date will be completed in accordance with the legislation in force at the time of acceptance of the shipment. In the meantime, all new cash on delivery for parcels should be received only to the card or current account of the individual entrepreneur.

As noted by the press service of «Ukrposhta» (via RBC-Ukraine), the new rules were introduced in response to changes made by the NBU to the Regulation on conducting cash transactions in national currency in Ukraine.

«Ukrposhta informs — The NBU has amended the Regulation on Cash Transactions in National Currency in Ukraine. This document prohibits the payment of cash on delivery transfers to individual entrepreneurs (IEs). Cash on delivery transfers can only be paid to a card or current account of a sole proprietor».

At the same time, the NBU emphasized that no changes have occurred for citizens — they can continue to pay in cash for goods or services, while entrepreneurs must receive funds exclusively to a card or account. The «restriction will help to increase the transparency of payment transactions and minimize the use of payment infrastructure in illegal activities» (in particular, tax evasion).

As a reminder, starting from October 1, the NBU’s restrictions on card-to-card transfers — with a limit of UAH 150 thousand.