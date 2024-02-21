Ukrposhta launches delivery of medicines

Director of «Ukrpochta» Igor Smelyansky reported about the launch of a new project called «Ukrpochta.Pharmacy». In fact, we are talking about the delivery of medicines through «Ukrposhta», using its extensive infrastructure.

Its main goal is to make pharmacies accessible to as many people as possible, including those in rural areas. This will allow people to get the medicines they need without having to travel to the district center. Among other things, medicines will be offered under the state program «Available Medicines».

Currently, Ukrposhta is launching a pilot project in Donetsk region and the border areas of Sumy region, where there are no pharmacies.

«And later, this project will cover 100% of the territory of our country. You have seen our new lines, so we will deliver quickly and to any corner of the country»,” Smelyansky said.

He also added that it will soon be possible to order medicines through «Ukrpost» branches, mobile offices, or postmen, even in places where there is no mobile connection.

Currently, orders are accepted through the call center. Over time, it will be possible to place orders online or through the app.

«Delivery of medicines, by the way, will be free, and the markup will be minimal from the start of the project. Below the one regulated by the state»,” says Ihor Smelyansky.

Initial investments in this project at the expense of «Ukrposhta»’s own funds will amount to UAH 10-15 million.