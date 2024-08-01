«Update data — does not mean not registering». Why does the TCC fine even those who have registered in «Reserve+»?

Application «Reserve+» — is only an opportunity to update contact information in electronic register «Oberig». This is not registration with the military registration and enlistment office or obtaining a military ID card, so fines may be imposed. This was stated by MP Oleksandr Fediyenko.

The MP explained to journalists «News.LIVE» the nuances related to «Reserve+» as a commentary on its previous announcement regarding fines and press publications on it.

«Let us immediately reassure the society that those who have updated their data with «Reserve+» and have an intact military registration document were registered, — they will not be fined. The examples of citizens liable for military service who contacted me, which I gave to journalists, concerned only those cases when people updated through the «Reserve+» application, but did not have or lost a military registration document, i.e. a military ID card, or were not registered at all… Such a person is still subject to penalties».

Below this video, Fediyenko explains once again: you need to be registered with the TCC and have a military ID, updating your data is not enough. «This is to update your contact information in «Oberig» if you have already been registered there».

Earlier, Oleksandr Fediyenko published message «The first statistics on fines from various TCCs». In it, the MP talks about the appeals of citizens who, after timely registration in «Reserve+», received a message in the program that they should contact the TCC to clarify their data.

«The first person liable for military service was not registered with the MCC, but after he contacted the MCC to clarify his data, having been updated through «Reserve+», he received a fine of UAH 17 thousand. The second one lost his military ID somewhere, and when he came to update his data, after he had already done so through «Reserve+», he also received a fine of UAH 17 thousand due to the loss of his military ID. The third case is similar to the second, but the person liable for military service had a police report about the theft of his documents along with his military ID card».

In the latter case, the kidnapping victim managed to reduce the fine to UAH 5100 with the help of a lawyer. The MP notes that all fines in these cases were legal, but, in his opinion, the first one could have been handled with a warning.

