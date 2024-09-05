US Navy commanders «dumped» on Starlink to use prohibited Wi-Fi on a warship to watch movies

In June, the U.S. Navy one of the commanders was fired and demoted. but now it turned out that the woman was not acting alone.

According to the Navy Times website, which has reviewed the results of the subsequent investigation, Senior Chief Petty Officer Grizel Marrero conspired with other leaders of the USS Manchester, a coastal combat ship, to secure Internet access on the ship.The management of «spent» on the purchase of a Starlink antenna and a subscription fee, and then used the Wi-Fi network called «STINKY» to watch movies or sports events, as well as to send messages in instant messengers. Meanwhile, ordinary sailors had no access to the Internet at all

Earlier, it was reported that the sailors tried to complain to the ship’s captain about Marrero’s actions, but she intercepted the message — at the same time, according to recent reports, he was involved in the illegal scheme himself

For various reasons, crew access to the Internet is strictly regulated while in transit — in particular, to preserve mission capacity and protect against online attacks.

Marrero was dismissed from his post in September and demoted from E-8 to E-7 after a judicial investigation. Investigations into the guilt of other members of the conspiracy, including the ship’s captain, are ongoing.