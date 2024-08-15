Uwe Boll «walked» through Borderlands: «My movies grossed more, would you rather I made it»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Director Uwe Boll, a well-known author of trashy game adaptations, said that he would have made Borderlands better, and his films would have earned more money. Not everyone agreed with him.

Eli Roth’s adaptation of Borderlands had a disastrous debut at the box office. The film adaptation starring Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ariane Greenblatt grossed only $4 million on its opening day, $8.6 million on its first weekend, and $17.9 million in total as of August 13. According to Deadline’s preliminary estimates, «Borderlands» will lose $20-30 million. The movie has received devastating reviews from critics and audiences and 9%/51% on Rotten Tomatoes as of now, for first rating of 0% based on 23 reviews. All of this involuntarily reminds us of the existence of «masterpieces» Uwe Boll with comparable collections, even without his commentary.

Uwe Boll, the honorary winner of the «Worst Director» award for Alone in the Dark, «went through the Borderlands movie on Twitter. On August 12, he posted statistics about the movie from IGN data with his own commentary.

House of the Dead opened $5.5m, final gross $13.8m

Alone on the Dark opened $2.8m, final gross $12.6m

Bloodrayne opened $1.5m, final gross $3.6m

Dungeon Siege opened $3.2m, final gross $13m For fuck sake, you’re making me defend Eli Roth here! pic.twitter.com/x91sWfFL54 — SSFF | ➕🔥🔥 (@stopskeletons) August 12, 2024

«Ha ha. My movies were rated R and made more money than that. Now you would like me to be a» director.

One commentator dispelled the director’s pathos with statistics. In fact, Ball’s adaptation of Alone on the Dark grossed $2.8 million with a final total of $12.6 million. House of the Dead — $5.5 million / $13.8 million, Bloodrayne — $1.5 / $3.6, and Dungeon Siege — $3.2 million / $13 million. That is, the director’s statement is a bit of a stretch, although the amounts are still comparable. However, Uwe Boll spent $12-25 million on his failures, not $115 million.

«For fuck’s sake, you’re making me defend Eli Roth!», — said the SSFF commenter.

In response, the director said that his films grossed more due to… pirated downloads, and cited the number of pirated downloads at 41 billion. We will leave the logic and quality of this argument to Ball’s conscience.

Source: Eurogamer

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.