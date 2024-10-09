Variety’s Top 100 Best Horror Movies of All Time: «The Texas Chainsaw Massacre» on the first place

Variety magazine published a list of the 100 best horror movies of all time on the occasion of Halloween

Such classic horror titles as «Night of the Living Dead», «The Shining», «Nosferatu», and more are in the top.

«The question “What is horror?” became central to every discussion. The journalists spent many hours arguing over the boundaries of the genre, which has launched many careers. How often has one of these waking nightmares disturbed you so much that it came back in your dreams?», — Variety writes.

The first place was taken by the slasher «Texas Chainsaw Massacre» Tobe Hooper, released in 1974. The second place went to «The Exorcist» by William Friedkin, and the third place went to — «Psycho» by Alfred Hitchcock. The top ten also includes «Jaws», «Rosemary’s Baby», «Night of the Living Dead», «Screen Test», «Grease, or 120 Days of Sodom» and «Carrie».

The sci-fi thriller «Alien» was in 11th place. The detective thriller «The Silence of the Lambs» took the 13th position. The top twenty includes «Halloween», «The Shining» and «The Trap».

The full list also includes «The Fly», «Funny Games», «Scream», «A Nightmare on Elm Street», the sequel to «Human Centipede» and «Suspiria».

The best horror movies in history according to Variety (top 30):

«Texas Chainsaw Massacre» (1974) «The Exorcist» (1973) «Psycho» (1960) «Jaws» (1975) «Rosemary’s Baby» (1968) «Night of the Living Dead» (1968) «Film test» (1999) «Frankenstein» (1931) «Lard, or 120 days of Sodom» (1975) «Kerry» (1976) «Alien» (1979) «King Kong» (1933) «Silence of the Lambs» (1991) «Nosferatu. Symphony of Terror» (1922) «And now don’t look» (1973) «Halloween» (1978) «Devils» (1954) «Shining» (1980) «Mummy» (1932) «Trap» (2017) «Black Sunday» (1960) «Carnival of Souls» (1962) «Dawn of the Dead» (1978) «The Witch of Blair: A Coursework from the Other Side» (1999) «Scream» (1996) «Innocent» (1961) «Dracula» (1931) «The Wicker Man» (1973) «The Phantom of the Opera» (1925) «Eyes without a face» (1960)

The entire list is available at link.