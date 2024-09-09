«Venom: The Last Dance» — new teaser for the sci-fi trilogy with Tom Hardy

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Sony Pictures has released a new teaser for the third installment of the Venom franchise and announced the release date of the final trailer for «Venom: The Last Dance».

Sony Pictures is preparing to release the third installment of the popular Venom franchise. The movie «Venom: The Last Dance» will be released on screens October 25 (in Ukraine on October 24), on the eve of Halloween. The first two films in the series became an unexpected hit for Sony and gained favor with the audience.

On the eve of the franchise’s social media appeared a short teaser lasting 30 seconds. The video contains both new footage from the upcoming movie and fragments already familiar to the audience.

Along with the teaser, Sony announced the release date of the final trailer for «Venom: The Last Dance». The full-length video will be released on Thursday, September 12. However, the company has not yet specified the exact time of its publication.

The plot of the new part will focus on the last adventure of Eddie Brock and his symbiote. The protagonists will have to risk their bond to save the planet. In the story, Eddie and Venom find themselves on the run, pursued by both their worlds. As the trap around them tightens, the duo is forced to make a fateful decision.

The film stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ivans and others. The film was directed by Kelly Marcel, who previously worked on the script for the previous installments. Marcel wrote the script for «Last Dance» with Tom Hardy.

