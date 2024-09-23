Vivo X200 Ultra is credited with three 50-megapixel cameras + 200-megapixel periscope

A well-known insider at Digital Chat Station has shared some details about the upcoming Vivo X200 series smartphones. The most interesting among them is the Vivo X200 Ultra model, which will receive four cameras at once, including a 200-megapixel periscope module.

Thus, Digital Chat Station claims that Vivo X200 Ultra will have a camera configuration of «50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 200 MP». At the same time, the 200-megapixel sensor will be used in the periscope module. For comparison, in the previous X100 Ultra model, the main camera unit consisted of three modules.

The main camera module of the Vivo X200 Ultra will have a 50-megapixel sensor and «fixed wide aperture». The insider does not specify what other 50-megapixel modules will be available in the smartphone. We can expect that these will be ultra-wide-angle and telephoto modules. Probably, one of them will also provide support for macro shooting.

Digital Chat Station also claims that the Vivo X200 Ultra smartphone will have an SM8750 processor. This is the code name for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. All other models in the line are rumored to have the Dimensity 9400 processor.

In a separate publication, the insider also disclosed information about the batteries of the X200 series smartphones (except for the flagship Ultra version):

Vivo X200 Pro – 6000 mAh;

Vivo X200 – 5800 mAh;

Vivo X200 Mini – 5700 mAh.

The official presentation of Vivo X200 series smartphones is expected to take place on October 14. Initially, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro models will be launched. The Ultra version will join the series in early 2025.

Source: gizmochina