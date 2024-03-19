News Technologies 03-19-2024 at 15:57 comment views icon

Vodafone has launched a mobile tariff comparison service — for all Ukrainian operators

All you need to do is go to the Vodafone website, open page Tariff selection and enter the amount you are willing to spend on a monthly basis for mobile services.

Then you will be offered all the available tariffs in this price category. For example, with a limit of UAH 100, the site offers the cheapest options from all three Ukrainian operators (despite the fact that Kyivstar’s 4-week payment starts at UAH 175). The information includes the cost available to customers when switching from one operator to another without changing their number, the amount of minutes and internet, the number of applications available for unlimited use in the tariffs, etc.

The service will be useful for subscribers who are thinking about changing operators while keeping their numbers using the MNP service. Vodafone is currently offering a discount of up to 40% on subscription tariffs for the first 6 months for mobile services when switching.

Earlier, the NCCC allowed Vodafone to use additional network code 075 with a capacity of 10 million numbers.


