Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S covered 794 km on a single battery charge in real-world conditions

The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S electric car has a promising claimed range of 709 km on the WLTP cycle. However, the manufacturer now claims that the car is not only capable of driving this distance in real-world conditions, but even significantly exceeds the declared autonomy. During real-world testing, the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S covered an impressive 794 km on a single battery charge, exceeding the nominal range by 12%.

The tests were conducted by Volkswagen Team Switzerland. They took place on public roads near Zurich. A team of eight drivers took part in the tests, taking turns behind the wheel. The 81 km long route included a combination of highways, city streets and country roads with different terrain, simulating everyday driving conditions. The team, led by Felix Egolf, an expert in long-distance electric driving, completed the journey in 15 hours and 42 minutes, maintaining an average speed of 51 km/h. So clearly the highway took up a large part of the test. The average energy consumption of the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S during the test was an impressive 10.3 kWh/100 km.

Volkswagen notes that the car used in the test was not even a specially optimized ID.7 Pro S configuration for long-distance driving. It included such additional features as the Comfort package and the IQ.DRIVE package of assistive systems.

However, during testing, drivers were very careful with the accelerator. Most electric vehicle owners are unlikely to be able to replicate this during daily driving.

Source: arenaev