«Voltron» has cast Henry Cavill in the movie

Henry Cavill, star of «Superman» and «The Witcher», has joined the cast of «Voltron», which is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Daniel Quinn-The One will appear in the project alongside Cavill, but it’s unknown who exactly the actors will play, as the characters have not been officially announced (however, these are the main roles). The project is being directed by «Red Notice» Rawson director Marshall Thurber and written by Ellen Shanahan.

There are a lot of characters for Cavill’s potential work, given the main plot of «Voltron», — including the villain. Edition Comicbook assumes that the actor will play «older characters», such as Shiro or Lotor, but most likely — Zarcon.

The role in «Voltron» — is just the latest of» Cavill’s «forays into fan-favorite franchises. Previously, the actor played the main roles in DC Universe, «Witcher» and even Marvel (thanks to a crowded cameo for the third «Deadpool»), and also has agreements on projects «Highlander» і Warhammer.

The «Voltron» franchise started in 1984 — after World Events Productions adapted and combined the «Beast King GoLion» and «Armored Fleet Dairugger XV» anime. In 2016, the series was relaunched on Netflix under the name «Voltron: The Legendary Defender» with a story about five earthlings who, by chance, became the last hope for saving the universe from the oppression of the Galra Empire.