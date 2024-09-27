The creators of «Deadpool and Wolverine» showed a deleted episode mocking the Marvel multiverse

In anticipation of the digital release, the creators of «Deadpool and Wolverine» have released one of several deleted scenes titled «Elevator Ride».

It takes place at the moment when Paradox (Matthew MacFadyen) brings Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) to the Time Shift Control.

«Mr. Wilson, this may come as a shock to a self-righteous and talkative piece of meat like you, but your universe — is not the only one in existence», — says Paradox.

To which Deadpool jokingly replies:

«Oh, please. Do you think I haven’t seen the movie Dr. Ant and the Quantum Universe of Madness?»

The words of the talking mercenary — are a reference to the films «Ant-Man 3» and «Doctor Strange 2», which Marvel built on the multiverse, and in which everything looks quite confusing at times. However, this is not the only reference to the films in the third «Deadpool»: Ant-Man’s costume can be seen in the Void, and later Strange’s double ring appears.

The deleted scene ends with Paradox instructing Wade some more about the multiverse and the sacred timeline before they walk right into the Authority. You can watch the episode in full in the post embedded below:

A deleted scene from ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ has been released “Please, you don’t think I’ve seen ‘Doctor Hand and The Quantumverse of Madness’” pic.twitter.com/PFSqoCcnav — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 26, 2024

«Deadpool and Wolverine» — is the 34th MCU movie released as part of Phase 5 of the cinematic universe. In the plot, Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Logan confront Cassandra, the evil twin of Professor X (there are also a lot of interesting cameos in the movie).

To date, «Deadpool and Wolverine» has earned over $1.3 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing movie with an R-rating. Meanwhile, the first trailer of «Deadpool and Wolverine», published in early February, becamethe most popular of all time with 365 million views, while the second —broke the record for the most likes in the Marvel universe in general