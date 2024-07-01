«The Highlander» with Henry Cavill could become «John Wick with Swords» — Chad Stagelski on preparing for filming

«Highlander» by Chad Stagelski is a remake of Russell Mulcahy’s 1986 British science fiction film starring former Witcher and Superman Henry Cavill.

In a recent conversation with Collider The director has announced that filming will begin in early 2025 in Scotland, and Stagelski will travel to the country this week to choose a potential location.

«We start shooting in January in Scotland. On Monday, I’m going to Scotland to do the final search for a location,» the director said.

The original «Highlander» was about immortal fighters — the characters of Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown, who must fight «until there is only one» — and later turned into a media franchise with several more films and a TV series starring Adrian Paul.

Stagelski added that he will be drawing inspiration from the John Wick movies in the remake for the action scenes:

«I’m going to use the analogy of a gun. We don’t participate in gunfights, car chases, or sword fights — we learn through movies».

Cavill himself in an interview claimedthat people will be «satisfied with the scenario».

According to agreement with LionsgateStagelski will develop the «Highlander» and «John Wick» — franchises in both film and television. The latter includes four films starring Keanu Reeves — the last year’s installment was the highest-grossing of the series, grossing $440 million worldwide.

As a reminder, in October, Peacock released miniseries «Continental»from the universe «John Wick», which is a prequel to the movies, whilea spinoff called «Ballerina» starring Ana de Armas is set to debut this month. Lionsgate is also in talks for a fifth «John Wick».