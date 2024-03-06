We’ve had our fun, and that’s it: Microsoft stops supporting Android apps in Windows 11

The Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) allowed Android applications to run on Windows. Now we can talk about it in the past tense because Microsoft has decided to close the project and cancel access to new programs right now.

If you already have the Amazon App Store and apps from the Amazon App Store installed on Windows 11, you can continue to use them and get technical support until March 5, 2025. However, you can no longer install new apps or the store itself. This is what the company’s official announcement says:

«Microsoft is discontinuing support for the Windows for Android (WSA) subsystem. As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all WSA-dependent apps and games will no longer be supported as of March 5, 2025. Technical support will remain available to customers until then. Customers who installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps before March 5, 2024 will have access to these apps until the March 5, 2025 end of support date. If you have any further questions, please contact our support team at support.microsoft.com. We appreciate the support of our developer community and are always eager to listen to feedback as we improve our experience».

Microsoft has been releasing updates to the Windows for Android subsystem almost every month, providing users with new features, improvements, and new versions of Android. Now all of these efforts are coming to a halt. Amazon has already published more information about what will happen to Android apps in Windows 11.

«Because Microsoft is ending support for the Windows for Android (WSA) subsystem, the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 will no longer be supported after March 5, 2025. Amazon and Microsoft are working together to ensure a smooth end of support for developers and customers of the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11. After March 5, 2024, developers will no longer be able to add new apps for Windows 11, but can continue to submit updates until the Amazon Appstore for Windows 11 is completely discontinued. Starting March 6, 2024, Windows 11 customers will not be able to find the Amazon Appstore or related apps in the Microsoft Store. Customers can continue to use the Amazon Appstore apps they have previously installed and will still be able to receive app updates».

Microsoft did not provide any information on why it decided to cancel the Windows subsystem for Android. Android programs have managed to work in Windows 11 for a short time — from February 2022.