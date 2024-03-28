White and without optical drive: photos of the new Xbox X console

Website eXputer managed to get a photo a new modification of the Microsoft Xbox game console. The source reports that it is a white Xbox Series X console, which has a digital-only format similar to the Xbox Series S. The console is rumored to go on sale this summer.

The photos are not very high quality, but they fully convey the overall design. The front panel lacks an optical drive, while the connectors on the back remain almost the same.

According to unofficial reports, the white Xbox Series X has several components updated, including the heatsink, but no major improvements. The console is expected to be priced lower than the existing Xbox X.

Earlier, it became known that the Korean regulator had a dev kit for the new Xbox modification in its database, and later information appeared about the preparation of a portable version of the console. However, all this may not help according to the new data, developers lose interest in Microsoft’s gaming console.