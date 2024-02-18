Will Apple build a spinner into the iPhone 16 Pro? New very strange rendering of a possible camera unit design

Earlier, there were rumors and renders about the vertical design of the Apple iPhone 16 cameras. However, a new rendering created by a whistleblower based on the data obtained will make many people smile and remember the old spinner. The cameras on the back of the iPhone 16 will generally return to a design similar to the iPhone 12, but there is a nuance.

Based on the information I was able to obtain it seems that the new iPhone 16 Pro will have a new design for the camera module, this should be very similar to what Apple is currently testing pic.twitter.com/wjdOcZ1lKb — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 17, 2024

According to images posted by leaker Majin Bu on Twitter, the iPhone 16 Pro will have a new design for the camera modules. Now we see the camera lenses in separate round islands. According to rumors, the design combines all the round modules into a single unit.

It is likely that Apple may switch to a new design for the iPhone 16 camera unit, but it is too early to tell. As mentioned, the company is testing a wide range of prototypes for the Pro models, and the demonstrated changes may be part of the process.

The author of the leak notes that this rendering may not be the actual version of the camera module». Like other rumors, this one should also be taken with a grain of salt. In any case, there’s still a long way to go before the iPhone 16 is released.