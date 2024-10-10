Wimbledon fires line umpires — outs and service errors will be recorded by artificial intelligence

Starting in 2025, Wimbledon will get rid of line umpires in favor of modern technology, a change that will overturn the tournament’s almost 150-year history.

As noted by The Guardian the system that will be used instead of referees is called ELC and is based on artificial intelligence — it was successfully tested at this year’s tournament, while next year AI will be fully operational. The organizers note that nothing will change for tennis players — the rules and conditions remain the same.

Wimbledon made the first step towards using technology instead of line umpires 17 years ago when it introduced the Hawk-Eye system. Later on, it worked alongside the referee, and players could additionally view the result.

Since last year, ELC has become more widespread and the tennis world has already recognized that the system makes faster and more accurate decisions. The Australian Open was the first Grand Slam to be held without line umpires on all courts, while the US Open decided to move line umpires in 2022.

Wimbledon’s announcement makes the French Open the only Grand Slam to still rely on line umpires.

Wimbledon typically employs 300 umpires who are involved in more than 600 matches over a two-week period. BBC notes that the best line judges could earn up to £200 a day (plus expenses) and were carefully selected from lower-level competitions. Head judges remain, but will likely feel some anxiety about their future.