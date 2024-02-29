X/Twitter added video broadcasts to Spaces — to replace Periscope

Audio rooms in X will now have «live» video functionality — for now, it will only be available to meeting organizers.

You can choose between a front or rear camera, as well as horizontal or vertical video streaming modes. Some users, like writes The Verge, report «significant delays» when testing a new feature.

BREAKING: Video Spaces are now live on 𝕏 Here’s how to host a video space: pic.twitter.com/PgYHiq0jhU — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 28, 2024

It seems that X wants to launch something like Periscope — although technically, the social network already had the ability to broadcast video on its profiles (Elon Musk, for example, demonstrated it himself during streaming the game in Diablo IV and testing of Tesla autopilot).

In Periscope (until his untimely death) had an option for hosts to invite other guests to participate in live broadcasts. Currently, a typical Spaces with a video session shows the video feed of the host surrounded by smaller icons of any other speakers, co-hosts, or listeners in the room — in standard X live broadcasts, the audience can only comment or send likes.