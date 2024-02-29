News Software 02-29-2024 at 09:37 comment views icon

X/Twitter added video broadcasts to Spaces — to replace Periscope

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer at ITC.ua

Audio rooms in X will now have «live» video functionality — for now, it will only be available to meeting organizers.

You can choose between a front or rear camera, as well as horizontal or vertical video streaming modes. Some users, like writes The Verge, report «significant delays» when testing a new feature.

It seems that X wants to launch something like Periscope — although technically, the social network already had the ability to broadcast video on its profiles (Elon Musk, for example, demonstrated it himself during streaming the game in Diablo IV and testing of Tesla autopilot).

In Periscope (until his untimely death) had an option for hosts to invite other guests to participate in live broadcasts. Currently, a typical Spaces with a video session shows the video feed of the host surrounded by smaller icons of any other speakers, co-hosts, or listeners in the room — in standard X live broadcasts, the audience can only comment or send likes.


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send