X Twitter allows adult communities

Social network X (formerly Twitter) has confirmed the possibility of creating adult communities (NSFW, not safe for work) on the platform, which were rumored the day before. У changes to X Communities states:

«NSFW content will soon be automatically filtered in all communities. Admins can now set «Adult Content» in the settings to avoid automatically filtering» content.

X Communities — are groups in X with their own feeds outside the main feed. The change confirms previous tests of NSFW communities noticed by researchers and reverse engineers. Explicit content plays an important role on X, which is a hub for sex worker ads as well as a large number of bots and spam targeting adult content.

According to internal documents obtained by Reuters In 2022, approximately 13% of all posts on Twitter will be explicit photos and videos. Moreover, adult content is one of the fastest-growing genres on the platform, especially amid the decline of news and sports. If X succeeds in making Communities a successful product, the network could become a competitor for forums like Reddit.

X also adds a «Ban» button to Communities, along with «Save» and «Hide» buttons on the message page. Messages can be sent with a detailed explanation of the reasons for the ban, there are temporary bans, tools to sort posts by «Popular», «Recent», and «Most Popular»; a «Media» tab for Android communities, and more, and a number of minor improvements and bug fixes.

Source: TechCrunch