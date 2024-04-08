Xiaomi 14 Ultra with four 50-megapixel cameras is sold in Ukraine at a price of UAH 60 thousand – the first week there is a UAH 5 thousand discount

Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the flagship smartphone, is now available in Ukraine. This model has a large photo module with four Leica cameras and Leica Summilux optics.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone is equipped with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels and a density of 522 ppi. The screen is rounded on all sides and protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass. It supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and provides a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The device is powered by a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of internal flash storage.

On the back of the smartphone is a large round camera unit. All of them have 50-megapixel sensors. The main module has a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor and a stepless variable aperture with a range from f/1.63 to f/4.0. Users also have access to a 3.2x optical zoom telephoto module, a 5x optical zoom periscope telephoto module, and an ultra-wide-angle module with a 122-degree viewing angle. The camera is capable of recording 8K UHD video (7680×4320 pixels). The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The battery capacity of Xiaomi 14 Ultra is 5000 mAh. It supports 90W fast wired charging and 80W fast wireless charging. The device also offers an infrared emitter and IP68 dust and moisture protection. The device has dimensions of 161.4×75.3×9.2 mm and weighs 219.8 g. The new device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS operating system based on Android 14.

The recommended price of Xiaomi 14 Ultra is UAH 59,999. Until April 15, the new product can be ordered at a special price of UAH 54,999.