Xiaomi Buds 5 headphones and Xiaomi Smart Band 9 fitness bracelet go on sale in Ukraine

Xiaomi’s new portable devices are now available in Ukraine: Xiaomi Buds 5 wireless headphones and Xiaomi Smart Band 9 fitness bracelet.

Xiaomi Buds 5

The Xiaomi Buds 5 wireless in-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to filter out ambient noise and support uncompressed audio playback technology. They also offer a variety of sound effects developed in collaboration with Harman AudioEFX. Xiaomi Buds 5 can be connected to two devices simultaneously. Support for Google Fast Pair has been announced.

Xiaomi Buds 5 headphones weigh 4.2 g each. They are protected against dust and moisture according to the IP54 standard. The battery (including the case) provides up to 39 hours of battery life. The novelty is presented in restrained colors: titanium and white. The price of Xiaomi Buds 5 is 5499 UAH.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 fitness bracelet has a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1200 nits and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The device allows you to track your workout performance and monitor your overall health. The new product makes it possible to track the structure of sleep, its rhythmicity, and investigate the risks associated with respiratory disorders. The new product supports 150 sports training modes. Xiaomi Smart Band 9 has increased the battery capacity to 233 mAh, which extends the operating time of the fitness bracelet on a single charge to 21 days under normal load. The fitness bracelet weighs 27.4 g. The price of Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is 1699 UAH.