Xiaomi ranks second in the world in smartphone sales — ranks first in Ukraine

According to a report by the research company Counterpoint, Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the world’s number two brand in terms of sales in August 2024.

Although Xiaomi’s sales have remained relatively constant month-on-month, Apple’s seasonal decline ahead of the iPhone 16 allowed the Chinese brand to reach the second position. The report notes that Xiaomi has strengthened its position in global smartphone sales for the first time since August 2021.

Xiaomi’s overall growth in August 2024 was driven by a strong performance in Latin America, where promotions helped balance out slower sales in other key markets.

Xiaomi’s budget smartphones costing less than $200 have become a significant factor in the company’s overall growth.

The popularity of the Redmi 13 and Redmi Note 13 series with 5G support is also helped the brand to capture the Indian market, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

The report notes that this growth of the Chinese smartphone brand as the second largest can be partially explained by the seasonal drop in iPhone sales in August, which occurs every year before the release of new models in September. However, given that the iPhone 16 series has already been announced worldwide, the American tech giant is expected to regain its position in the coming weeks or months.

Xiaomi became one of the fastest growing brands in the first half of 2024. It recorded a 22% increase in sales compared to the same period last year. The researchers note that growth is likely to slow in the second half as the effects of the impact will diminish. However, the brand is expected to record significant double-digit growth in 2024.

According to Statcounter, In Ukraine, Xiaomi has been the top seller over the summer with 29.61% of sales as of August. Apple comes next with 27.32%, Samsung is in third place with 20.55%, and other brands are within the statistical error. The local market is also influenced by budget smartphones, with an apparent even greater interest in them and Apple’s seasonal fluctuations. Nevertheless, Xiaomi held the lead throughout the summer. Probably, the hype around the iPhone 16 will allow Apple to take the lead in the near future.