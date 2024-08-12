In perhaps the slowest boat collision in history, Steve Jobs’ yacht Venus rammed into the Mexican billionaire’s vessel. Fortunately, no one was injured.

A pair of luxury yachts collided with each other off the coast of Naples, Italy. The incident at sea led to the fact that Venus, built for the late Steve Jobsapparently tried to hit the yacht of Mexican retail and broadcasting magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Video of the Salinas slo-mo incident published on Instagram. Venus was slowly drifting toward Lady Moura, his own superyacht. The bow of the Apple founder’s yacht touched the side of the larger vessel. After the collision, Venus pushed back.

It appears that the crew of the Jobs yacht was unable to intervene quickly enough to avoid the collision. The crew of the Pliego used horns and shouted to draw the attention of the Venus crew to the situation.

«I’d like to know what the captain and crew were doing when they didn’t see a yacht the size of mine. You can see that there is no shortage of idiots in the world,» Salinas commented.

The Mexican owner was not on Lady Moura, and his yacht did not move during the event. Lauren Powell Jobs was also not on board Venus.

The collision with the speed of a turtle did not cause any serious damage to the boats, Salinas claims that there is a large scratch on the side of his vessel. Since it’s a large, expensive yacht, repairs are likely to be costly, too. But Lauren Powell Jobs, whose fortune is estimated at $14.4 billion, will probably «pay for» any repairs. As a joke, Salinas asked his followers to buy Apple products through the Group Elektra retail chain he owns so that Jobs could pay for the damage.

As of Thursday, Powell Jobs is ranked 126th in the world’s richest people. She inherited much of her fortune from her late husband, Steve Jobs, who died in 2011. Salinas is the heir to the publicly traded company Grupo Elektra, which was founded by his grandfather in the 1950s. He now runs the financial and retail corporation and TV Azteca, Mexico’s second largest television company. He is 221st in the ranking of the richest people in the world with a fortune of $10 billion.

Sources: Forbes, Apple Insider