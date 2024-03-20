YouTube blocked Sternenko’s old video with russian prisoners from being shown in russia — at the request of roskomnadzor

This is a video showing russian soldiers surrendering to the russian military, published on the channel of journalist and activist Serhiy Sternenko back in 2022.

The most interesting thing is that the video was blocked following a complaint from roskomnadzor — so in fact, YouTube moderators continue to cooperate with russian regulators, treating their statements as something valuable.

Roskomnadzor complained to YouTube about a 10-hour video of Russian prisoners posted in 2022. But that’s not the most interesting thing. The most interesting thing is that YouTube upheld Roskomnadzor’s complaint and blocked the video in the so-called Russian Federation pic.twitter.com/iIOqTQf9ga — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) March 19, 2024

Another problem is that both YouTube and Google continue to promote russian content to Ukrainians. Since 2014, when russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and started the war in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian authors and users have repeatedly accused Google of privileging russian content over Ukrainian content in the Ukrainian segment of YouTube. There have also been several scandals involving false blocking of Ukrainian authors’ channels on the platform. In March 2022, Ukrainian bloggers launched the #YouTubeKyiv flash mob on social media, complaining that the Ukrainian segment of YouTube was run by the «moscow office» and called on Google to open a representative office in Kyiv as soon as possible.