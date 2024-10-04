YouTube will increase the length of Shorts to 3 minutes instead of one

Starting October 15, content creators will be able to upload Shorts videos up to three minutes long. YouTube explains this decision by numerous user requests.

YouTube’s competitor, the TikTok platform, already allows publishing videos up to 10 minutes long. Over the past few years, TikTok has gradually increased the limit on the length of videos.

YouTube also introduced a template feature that will allow creators to use the format of other Shorts. Creators will be able to synchronize their clips with popular sounds from other videos. This feature is similar to a similar option in TikTok, where users can choose ready-made video styles and adapt them to their needs.

The company is actively promoting Shorts as an alternative to TikTok, adding similar features and investing in encouraging creators to create short content. At the same time, YouTube recognizes that some users prefer longer videos that are typical of the platform. In this regard, the company has added the «show less Shorts» option, which will temporarily reduce the number of short videos in a user’s feed.

As a reminder, YouTube recently significantly increased the cost of their premium subscription. In Europe, the price of YouTube Premium has increased by 50% (but in Ukraine, it hasn’t changed yet).

Source: The Verge