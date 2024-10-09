YouTuber made a transparent Apple iPhone 16 Pro with gallium

A video blogger who disassembles devices has made a transparent back wall of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. The video shows the whole process.

Gallium has now become a «fashionable» material in devices due to its electrical properties, in particular, it is used in chargers. Its exotic look made it popular with tech bloggers on YouTube. The Phone Repair Guru channel used the metal to remove the aluminum coating from the the back of the iPhone 16 Pro.

In fact, the use of gallium is only one step in the long process of removing «redundant» elements from the back of a smartphone. It’s also the most spectacular part. The liquid metal seems to have dissolved the aluminum element of the iPhone’s panel, although it is more accurate to say that the two metals have formed a weak amalgam. The YouTuber clearly demonstrated the result when he separated a piece of aluminum untreated with gallium next to the liquid stain.

The technician was also able to remove the wireless charging coil of the iPhone 16 Pro with the MagSafe accessory, although it was not very easy to remove. Subsequently, the necessary elements for the operation were installed back, including the coil and camera protection.

In the end, the enthusiast received a transparent back panel that shows an updated battery with a metal case and other internal elements of the iPhone. Interestingly, the battery of the Pro Max model is not as shiny. Despite the fact that the video lasts almost 12 minutes, the work is quite painstaking and requires professional skills.

Source: Notebookcheck