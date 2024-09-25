Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is only fourth in the DxOMark photo test, but it’s the king of video

Apple has updated the cameras in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. But this was not enough for them to top the DxOMark rating.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max took fourth place in the ranking, which is headed by Huawei Pura 70 Ultra. The DxOMark website has published a very large article about a comparison test of the device, with technical details, graphs, and samples of photos and videos from different smartphones that you can compare yourself.

The tests include real-life scenarios as well as a variety of scientific tests to determine which camera will provide the best results for the end user. DxOMark generally has a solid reputation, although there are occasional doubts about its objectivity online. Full disclosure of all data, samples, and methodology is intended to convince skeptics — or vice versa.

Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is inferior to some Android smartphone brands, including Huawei and its sister brand Honor, which have traditionally been known for their high photo quality. The flagship has also been outperformed by a new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. But Samsung smartphones are not even close to the top.

During the testing of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, 3000 photos were taken and 150 hours of video were recorded. According to the authors of the test, Apple’s photos need more work. Although the perception depends on the user’s preferences, Apple’s settings for minimizing shadows and glare are rough enough to be noticeable. Also, some photos show less detail compared to competitors.

The site notes that the hardware of the main camera on the Pro Max is almost unchanged from the previous model. However, Apple still managed to improve the image quality and performance of the camera.

In video mode, the new iPhone again managed to get the first place in the rating «thanks to outstanding test results in 4K resolution and 60fps variable frame rate». The authors of the test noted the new 4K /120fps mode and some «Pro» modes that allow detailed settings not available on competitive devices.

In photo mode, the camera benefits from improved processing and new editing capabilities. Improved and camera performance by default. However, the site noted that the overall rate of improvement in camera performance is slower than in previous years and compared to competitors.

Users of the new iPhone have benefited from the introduction of new features such as photo styles «Subtones» and «Mood», which are not considered in the test but improve the photo experience.