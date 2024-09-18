First iPhone 16 / 16 Pro reviews: reliable cameras, (un)needed new button, and modest 60Hz in standard models. Nothing special, right?

Before the new iPhone 16 gets into the hands of our reviewers, we’d like to offer you the first reviews from foreign websites and bloggers.

In particular, The Verge got its hands on the following four new models: full reviews iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, as well as Pro-models can be viewed here, and we will duplicate the main results.

iPhone 16 ($799)

Advantages:

A reliable camera with a variety of styles

New convenient action button

More RAM and a current-generation chip

Disadvantages:

Screen with standard refresh rate

Camera controls are a bit confusing

iPhone 16 Plus ($899)

Advantages:

A reliable camera with a variety of styles

New convenient action button

More RAM and a current-generation chip

Large screen for fans of this form factor

Disadvantages:

Screen with standard refresh rate

Camera controls are a bit confusing

Characteristics of the models iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus Starting price $799 $899 Screen size 6.1 in 6.7 in Update frequency 60 Hz 60 Hz Processor A18 A18 RAM 8 GB 8 GB Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Rear cameras 48 MP main (f/1.6) with 2x optical zoom, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2) 48 MP main (f/1.6) with 2x optical zoom, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2) Front camera 12 MP (f/1.9) 12 MP (f/1.9) Charge validity period 22 hours of video playback; 80 hours in standard mode 27 hours of video playback; 100 hours in standard mode Colors Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine

The reviewer notes that this year can be considered a successful one for basic iPhones. It’s nothing revolutionary, of course, and you probably don’t need to upgrade your current iPhone 15. But to move from 11 or 12 — iPhone 16 is a good option.

iPhone 16 Pro ($999)

Advantages:

Ability to adjust the intensity of HDR processing

Video 4K120

Disadvantages:

The camera control button is a bit difficult to use

Photo processing by default is more aggressive than ever

The most gradual of the updates compared to the iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max ($1199)

Advantages: