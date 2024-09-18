First iPhone 16 / 16 Pro reviews: reliable cameras, (un)needed new button, and modest 60Hz in standard models. Nothing special, right?

Before the new iPhone 16 gets into the hands of our reviewers, we’d like to offer you the first reviews from foreign websites and bloggers.
In particular, The Verge got its hands on the following four new models: full reviews iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, as well as Pro-models can be viewed here, and we will duplicate the main results.
iPhone 16 ($799)
Advantages:
- A reliable camera with a variety of styles
- New convenient action button
- More RAM and a current-generation chip
Disadvantages:
- Screen with standard refresh rate
- Camera controls are a bit confusing
iPhone 16 Plus ($899)
Advantages:
- A reliable camera with a variety of styles
- New convenient action button
- More RAM and a current-generation chip
- Large screen for fans of this form factor
Disadvantages:
- Screen with standard refresh rate
- Camera controls are a bit confusing
Characteristics of the models iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
|iPhone 16
|iPhone 16 Plus
|Starting price
|$799
|$899
|Screen size
|6.1 in
|6.7 in
|Update frequency
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Processor
|A18
|A18
|RAM
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Storage
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
|Rear cameras
|48 MP main (f/1.6) with 2x optical zoom, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2)
|48 MP main (f/1.6) with 2x optical zoom, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2)
|Front camera
|12 MP (f/1.9)
|12 MP (f/1.9)
|Charge validity period
|22 hours of video playback; 80 hours in standard mode
|27 hours of video playback; 100 hours in standard mode
|Colors
|Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine
|Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine
The reviewer notes that this year can be considered a successful one for basic iPhones. It’s nothing revolutionary, of course, and you probably don’t need to upgrade your current iPhone 15. But to move from 11 or 12 — iPhone 16 is a good option.
iPhone 16 Pro ($999)
Advantages:
- Ability to adjust the intensity of HDR processing
- Video 4K120
Disadvantages:
- The camera control button is a bit difficult to use
- Photo processing by default is more aggressive than ever
- The most gradual of the updates compared to the iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max ($1199)
Advantages:
