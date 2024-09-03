Zeekr 7X: New electric SUV from Geely with a range of up to 780 km and fast charging in 15 minutes

Zeekr (Geely’s premium brand) is planning to launch the 7X electric SUV in Europe. It is built on the 800-volt SEA platform, which is shared with many of the group’s other offerings.

The Zeekr 7X is 4826 mm long and 1930 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2946 mm. The vehicle is offered in a two-row configuration with a spacious 615-liter trunk. There are 32 compartments for storing passengers’ belongings.

Zeekr has not yet released official capacity figures. However, the company assures that the 7X electric SUV can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds in its most powerful version. It can be assumed that it borrowed the 637 hp twin powerplant from the three-row Zeekr 007. The 7X sedan comes in a rear-wheel drive single-engine version with a 416 hp engine.

The car is offered with batteries with a capacity of 75 kWh or 100 kWh. The smaller of these batteries is capable of charging from 10% to 80% in just 10.5 minutes. The larger battery requires 15 minutes to recharge the same amount. The 7X has a claimed range of 605 km or 780 km (CLTC certification), depending on the battery capacity.

Most likely, only the 100 kWh battery configuration will be offered in Europe. However, the range according to WLTP certification will be significantly lower, most likely up to 500 km.

The 7X ADAS systems use a combination of lidar, high-definition cameras and millimeter-wave radar, and the information they collect is processed by a pair of Nvidia Orin-X modules with AI functionality designed specifically for semi-autonomous driving. The infotainment system is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset, one of the most powerful and advanced in the industry.

Zeekr plans to start selling the Zeekr 7X electric SUV in China this month, with exports to Europe to begin in 2025 Smart #5 is built on the same SEA platform as the 7X. It has the same 100 kWh battery and will also be available in Europe next year.

