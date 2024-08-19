ZOTAC GAMING ZONE – 7-inch gaming console with AMD Ryzen 7 8840U chip and Windows 11

ZOTAC has prepared for release a compact portable game console ZOTAC GAMING ZONE. In fact, this is a full-fledged gaming computer in a pocket form factor.

The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor. This chip has computing cores based on the Zen 4 architecture and a GPU based on the RDNA 3 architecture. The processor allows you to run AAA games in native 1080p resolution. The system also includes 16 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM and a full-size M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD with a capacity of 512 GB. There is also a microSD UHS-II memory card slot.

The game console has a built-in 7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution. The screen provides a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 800 nits. The display is surrounded by gameplay controls familiar to controllers: buttons, sticks, and customizable triggers. There are also two trackpads on both sides of the screen, which allows you to play games without using the mouse. At the same time, two USB4 ports are available for connecting additional devices. Additionally, there are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless interfaces, a front-facing webcam, a microphone, and a fingerprint scanner in the power button that supports secure authorization with Windows Hello. The device runs on Windows 11 Home.

ZOTAC will be demonstrating the GAMING ZONE game console at Gamescom 2024, which begins on August 21 in Cologne. Buyers of the new console will receive a one-month trial XBOX Game Pass subscription.