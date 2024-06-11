The Ministry of Defense has launched the website «Be Yourself» to search for vacancies: it is actually a clone of Lobby X Army

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a new job search site — «Be yourself». Currently, it almost completely copies the functionality of Lobby X.

«Now you have the opportunity to choose your own position in the army. Forget about fears and doubts — it’s time to choose your path! Choose your profession in the Defense Forces of Ukraine at army.gov.ua and become part of a strong and modern army of Ukraine», the Ministry said in a statement.

Similarly to Lobby X, vacancies can be filtered by branch of service, individual units of the Defense Forces, by desired specialty, and by military rank: from private and sergeant to officer.

In addition, Lobby X and «Be Yourself» currently have an identical job database.

The only difference is the name of the site and the categories «recruitment centers», «job search» and «important issues».

In the upper right corner, you can see that the platform was created with the support of Lobby X.

Currently, the platform has 90 current positions in the army under the IT tag.

It should be noted that shortly before that, there was information that the Reserve+ app, where conscripts can update their information, would be added, add additional features. These include online recruitment and the ability to sign a contract, electronic referrals to the VLC, and the possibility of group recruitment.