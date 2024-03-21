Baldur’s Gate 3 визнали «Грою року» на 2024 Game Developers Choice Awards

Під час проведення конференції Game Developers Conference було оголошено переможців 2024 Game Developers Choice Awards. Нагороди отримали розробники найкращих ігор минулого року.

Досить очікувано чимало номінацій та нагород зібрали ігри The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom та Baldur’s Gate 3. Саме остання отримала почесний титул «Гра року» та ще кілька нагород. Також варто відзначити гру Venba. Розглянемо номінантів та переможців в кожній категорії.

Гра року

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Найкращий звук

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Venba (Visai Games)

Почесні відзнаки: COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Portkey Games), Humanity (tha ltd. and Enhance / Enhance)

Найкращий дебют

Venba (Visai Games)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Почесні відзнаки: BattleBit Remastered (SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, and TheLiquidHorse / SgtOkiDoki), Party Animals (Recreate Games / Source Technology), Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza), Planet of Lana (Wishfully Studios / Thunderful), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games)

Найкращий дизайн

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Почесні відзнаки: Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Street Fighter 6 (Capcom), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Курс UX/UI дизайнер сайтів і застосунків з Alice K. Курс від практикуючої UI/UX дизайнерки, після якого ви знатимете все про UI/UX дизайн . Реєстрація на курс

Нагорода за інновації

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

Почесні відзнаки: Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks), Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Найкраще оповідання

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Venba (Visai Games)

Почесні відзнаки: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Нагорода за соціальний вплив

Venba (Visai Games)

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

Почесні відзнаки: Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive), Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive)

Найкращі технології

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Почесні відзнаки: COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Найкраще візуальне мистецтво

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Почесні відзнаки: Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Lies of P (Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio / Neowiz Games), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Курс UX/UI дизайнер сайтів і застосунків з Alice K. Курс від практикуючої UI/UX дизайнерки, після якого ви знатимете все про UI/UX дизайн . Реєстрація на курс

Джерело: nintendoeverything

Триває конкурс авторів ІТС. Напиши статтю про розвиток ігор, геймінг та ігрові девайси та вигравай професійне ігрове кермо Logitech G923 Racing Wheel, або одну з низькопрофільних ігрових клавіатур Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard!